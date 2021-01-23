The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

