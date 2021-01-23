The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 147,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.