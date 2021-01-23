The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.53.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the third quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 27.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.