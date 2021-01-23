The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

