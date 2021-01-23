The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 792,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,917,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after buying an additional 66,246 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Barclays upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6114 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.