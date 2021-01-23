The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 296,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 73,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

