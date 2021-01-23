The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

WEGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

