Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRSN stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.05.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

