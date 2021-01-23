ThoreNext Market Cap Achieves $8.03 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $120.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One ThoreNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.69 or 0.00654252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.95 or 0.04350438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017846 BTC.

About ThoreNext

THX is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.