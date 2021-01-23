Thugs Finance Price Down 19.9% This Week (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $862,023.52 and $3,452.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00057714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi.

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

