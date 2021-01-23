thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.83 ($9.21).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.25 ($9.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of FRA TKA traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €9.56 ($11.24). 2,725,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.19. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

About thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

