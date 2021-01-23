Tiaa Fsb Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after buying an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.