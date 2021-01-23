Tiaa Fsb Has $17.78 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

