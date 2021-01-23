Tiaa Fsb Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

BSV stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

