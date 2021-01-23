Tiaa Fsb Has $20.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,026,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 217,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

SUB stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

