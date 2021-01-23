Tiaa Fsb Has $9.16 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.26% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

