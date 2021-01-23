Tidex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $675.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 82% higher against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $675.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

