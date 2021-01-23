Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

Shares of TLRY opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $22.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.