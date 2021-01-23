Timothy E. Bixby Sells 50,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $7,971,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,668,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.