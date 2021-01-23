Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.56. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 16,303 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 986.16% and a negative net margin of 382.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.