Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Up 5.8%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.64. 6,424,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 5,289,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

