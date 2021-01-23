TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $62,477,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $217.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $220.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

