Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Given New C$34.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital to C$34.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.50.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$17.43 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.79 and a 52-week high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.10.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

