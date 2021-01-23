Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.97

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 8239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:SNPR)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

