Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.76

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 136.76 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 132.24 ($1.73), with a volume of 14400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £509.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Total Produce plc (TOT.L)’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

