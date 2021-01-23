Total Se Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Total in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

