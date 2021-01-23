Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 552.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,395,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. 2,506,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,578. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

