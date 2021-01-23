Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 1579096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.36).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Totally plc (TLY.L)’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

