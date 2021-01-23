Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter.

About Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

