Traders Buy High Volume of Cornerstone Building Brands Call Options (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,980 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 337 call options.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,737,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

