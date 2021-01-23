Traders Purchase Large Volume of Flex Put Options (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,677 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 703% compared to the typical volume of 707 put options.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Flex has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

