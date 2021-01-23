Traders Purchase Large Volume of Monster Beverage Call Options (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 13,890 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average volume of 2,778 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

