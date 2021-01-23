TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNW. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.78.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock opened at C$22.57 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$24.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.41. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. Analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.