Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Shares of TGAN stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

