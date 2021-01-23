Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.22

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 6384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 75.6% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 520,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223,978 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

