Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.55.

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.86.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.33 million.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

