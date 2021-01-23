Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGI. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of TGI opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

