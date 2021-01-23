TrueFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.47 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and $5.47 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi's total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

