TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.17. 10,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 13,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned 2.20% of TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

