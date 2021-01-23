Truist Financial Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $25.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

