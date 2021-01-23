Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

