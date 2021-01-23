Truist Securiti Comments on Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

WVE stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $486.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 630,747 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 927.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 353,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

