Truist Securiti Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

