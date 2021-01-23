Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

