Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,148. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 519,999 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 669.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 61.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

