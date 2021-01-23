TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $14.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 595,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,716. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

