Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.28

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $878.39 million, a P/E ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $371,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $778,750 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tucows by 446.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tucows by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

