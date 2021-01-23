Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PREKF. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

