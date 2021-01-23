Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $13.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

