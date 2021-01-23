Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.93

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.93 and traded as high as $34.27. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 8,681,401 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £459.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.94.

About Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

